Terry Don Dennis
Terry Don Dennis, age 76, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022 in Round Rock, Texas. Born on October 11, 1946 in Abilene, Texas, he was the oldest of two boys born to Mathie and Nina Dennis. A survivor of childhood polio, Terry graduated from Abilene High School in 1965 and promptly left for Austin, where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas. In the summer of 1968, Terry worked as a Student Engineer for West Texas Utilities in Abilene. He returned to WTU after college graduation in 1970 and remained there for much of his early career, eventually earning the title of Director of Engineering in 1989. In 1990, Terry accepted a position at Central and South West in Dallas. He spent a decade at CSW in a series of assignments involving the procurement, construction, engineering, maintenance, and consulting for power systems both in the United States and across the globe. Terry retired in June 2000 as President and CEO of CSW Energy.
Terry was a self-taught outdoorsman who spent countless hours on the lakes and bayous of west Texas. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and, during retirement, built a life centered around his ranch property in central Texas. An avid reader, Terry could recall details of books read in childhood as well as those he had finished the week before. He was a skilled woodworker, an accomplished gardener, and a dedicated golfer. An engineer even in retirement, he spent his time building, upgrading, and tinkering in his home workshop and on his ranch property. Terry and his wife, Shirley Dee Parker Dennis of Kopperl, Texas, enjoyed 55 years of marriage together. They traveled extensively and built a home life that became the center of their extended family.
Terry is preceded in death by his brother Randall Dennis. Terry is survived by his wife Shirley Dennis of Belton, Texas; his son Brady Dennis and daughter-in-law Shelley Dennis of Temple, Texas; his daughter Amy Dennis of Rockwall, Texas; grandsons Nathan Malphurs and Daniel Malphurs; granddaughters Callie Dennis, Cassie Dennis, and Katy Dennis-Bishop; Katy’s husband Clinton Bishop; and great-grandson Easton Bishop.
A memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scottish Rite for Children, to The Academie Musique of Central Texas, or to the charity of your choice.
