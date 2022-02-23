Services for Harold Floyd Speights, 73, of Belton will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Tom Zintgraff officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at a later date.
Mr. Speights died Monday, Feb. 7, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 16, 1948, in San Antonio to Floyd E. Speights and Mary Willeta Sherrill. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army. He served from 1970 and 1973 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He has been a resident of Bell County since 1977. He received a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. He married Carrie Suzanne Hostler in August 1978 in Killeen. He was self employed and worked in construction and home repair. He attended Harvest Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Renee Speights and Sarah Speights, both of Belton; a brother, Donald Speights of Maryland; and two grandchildren.