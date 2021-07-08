Service for Doris Martin Easter, 73, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Judah Worship Center in Temple with the Rev. Maurice Anderson officiating.
Burial will be in New Home Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Easter died Monday, July 5, in Temple.
She was born March 23, 1948, in Rosebud to Samuel and Mary Scott Martin. She was educated in the Temple Independent School District and graduated from Dunbar High School in 1967. She was a member of Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple, and later was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple where she participated in the Mission II Ministry. She also was a member of Lincoln District Missionary Baptist Association Mission II Ministry, Congress of Christian Workers and the Missionary Baptist General Convention of Texas. She married the Rev. Elbert Easter Jr. in Temple. She worked for the Temple ISD in the culinary department, and retired after 30 years. She received an honorary award from the Temple ISD, and also an award from the mayor of Temple. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, NAACP and Bell County Retired Workers, and served as a volunteer for the Scott and White Hospital Summer Program.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a son, Darren Easter of Houston; a brother, John Martin of Killeen; and two grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will be 3-6 p.m. today at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.