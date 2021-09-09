KILLEEN — No services are planned for Jerry L. Walker, 79., of Moody.
He died Tuesday, Sept. 7.
He was born Oct.18, 1941, in Big Spring to D.T. and Juanita Walker. He married Gloria Walker. He spent 20 years in the military, serving two tours in Vietnam, a tour in Korea as a helicopter pilot.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years; two sons, Seth Walker and Marc Walker; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Service of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.