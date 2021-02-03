ROCKDALE — Services for Michael Dean Young, 64, of Rockdale will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Patterson Civic Center in Rockdale with Barry Methvin officiating.
Mr. Young died Sunday, Jan. 17, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Jan. 27, 1956, in Pasadena to Marvin Ray and Opal Mae Mowdy Young. He was a graduate of C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron, and attended TSTI for one year to study auto mechanics. He married Barbara Elaine Nolen on May 14, 1977, in Rockdale. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockdale. He worked in the Alcoa pot rooms, 1990-2008,
Survivors include his wife; three son, Michael Young II and Derek Young, both of Rockdale, and Chris Young of Thorndale; a daughter, Darla Tamez of Hutto; a brother, Marvin Young of Cameron; a sister, Judy Kopriva of Cameron; and six grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.