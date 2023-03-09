Services for Lila G. Henry, 91, of Temple, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Henry died Monday, March 6, at a local care center.
She was born Aug. 10, 1931, to Adam Cleveland and Ada Lois Crouch in Devine. She owned and operated Henry’s Service Co, and her own daycare center. She worked as a bookkeeper for several banks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Henry; two sons, John Henry, and Gary Henry; and a daughter, Teresa Henry.
Survivors include two sons, Sam Weed, and Mike Henry; four daughters, Brenda Whitney, Lana Steen, Donna Giniewics, and Suanne DeClue; a brother, Alex Crouch; a sister, Viola Hood; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Hospice.