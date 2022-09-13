Shirley Mae Miller
Feb 21, 1937 - Sept. 08, 2022
Funeral Services honoring the life of Shirley Mae Miller, 85, will be held at 1PM, Thursday, September 15th, 2022 in the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel, the family will be receiving visitors at 11AM prior to service. Shirley Mae Miller passed away at her home in Belton, TX on Sept 8th 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Feb 21st, 1937 in Mount Hope, West Virginia to Everett Jones and Lillie Maxine Stewart.
She was baptized at the age of 12 in a river in Dry Hill, WV.
Shirley was named after Reverend Shirley Donnally who later married her and her husband Dallas Sneed in Raleigh County, WV on Feb 15th 1954.Shirley loved all her children and grandchildren unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dallas Sneed 1985, her infant son in 1961, her son Denver Sneed 2013; brothers, Everette Halbohn 1994, Buddie Jones 2011 and Joe Jones 2018.
Those left to cherish her memories are; her children, Delmer Sneed of Belton, Gene (Luisa) Sneed of Belton, Dot (Don) Pollock of Temple, Dallas (Helen) Sneed of Amarillo, Darlene (Wade) Oldham of Belton, her stepson, Gary Miller that she raised of Morgan’s Point, her grandson Gene Sneed Jr that she raised of Temple, her brother Oscar Jones of TN, brother Tim Jones of Belton TX, brother, Shad Stewart of West Virginia, sister Beckie Jones of NC and sister Sue Jones of FL.
She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandkids.
