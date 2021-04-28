Services for Dorothy Jean Ferrow Thorne, 70, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Leslie C. Dunn officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Ms. Thorne died Wednesday, April 21, at her residence.
She was born June 29, 1959, in Cameron to Katie Mackey and J.L. Ferrow. She attended OJ Thomas High School in Cameron. She retired from Artco Bell after 22 years to operate her business, Dorothy’s Bar-B-Que. She later worked at Regency Manor Nursing Home and then PACTIV Inc. until retiring.
She was preceded in death by a son, William Brooks.
Survivors include two sons, Nathaniel Brooks of Round Rock and David Earl Brooks of Temple; two brothers, Johnny Ferrow of Paramount, Calif., and the Rev. Leslie C. Dunn of Round Rock; a sister, Ernestine Wilkinson of Temple; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home