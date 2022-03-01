Alfreda Ann Finney Chervenka
We had to say goodbye to a special wife, mother, grandmother and friend on February 25, 2022. She will be greatly missed by all.
Alfreda “Freda” Ann Finney Chervenka was born in Cameron, TX, on September 9, 1942, to Harvey Alfred and Lavonia (Coley) Finney.
She started school at the Casey School near her childhood home in Meeks, TX, later attending school and graduating from Rogers High School in 1960. While in high school she sang in the choir and played clarinet in the band. She later attended Temple Junior College.
On June 16, 1962, Freda married her high school sweetheart Woodrow “Glen” Chervenka and moved to College Station for Glen to attend The Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas. He graduated from Texas A&M University in January of 1965. They moved to Hempstead for Glen to work as a County Agent. Not long after, he obtained a position with USDA’s Soil Conservation Service which led them to Corsicana, Brenham, then back to Corsicana and finally to Bryan where they have lived since 1976.
Freda and Glen were blessed with three children: Cindy, Natalie and Glen “Kevin.” Freda was able to be a stay home mom but went to work when Kevin started school. She worked in the registrar’s office and Department of Political Science at Texas A&M and attendance office at Sam Rayburn Middle School in Bryan ISD.
Freda and Glen loved to polka dance and loved to travel. They polka danced across Texas and beyond for over 50 years making many friends and memories along the way. They went on many cruises and European trips with polka friends, traveling to the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland, France, and Italy, and on a Mediterranean cruise. They also loved to travel in their RV and traveled throughout much of the US.
Freda loved polka dancing and traveling but her favorite thing was being Nanny to her 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Freda served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Texas Polka Music Museum during its construction phase. She was also a long time member of the Brethren Church of Bryan/College Station.
Freda is preceded in death by her parents and her three sisters, Doris Fuchs, Laverne Lange, and Elaine Wheeler and her brother, Delma Finney.
Freda is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Glen; two daughters, Cindy DeWitt and husband, Robby of College Station; Natalie Outlaw and husband, Joe of Bryan; son, Kevin Chervenka and wife, Sharon of Round Rock; one sister, Donna Renaud and husband, Marty; five grandchildren, Stephanie Morehead, Adam DeWitt and wife, Samantha, Layne Outlaw, Justin Chervenka, and Dylan Outlaw; four great-grandchildren, Mel, Delayni, Liam, and Samuel Morehead; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station 2901 Texas Ave South College Station, Texas 77845. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Brethren Church of Bryan/College Station 2650 SH -6 S College Station, Texas 77845. Burial will follow at Kurten Cemetery.
