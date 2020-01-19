Services for Lorene Lena Lucko Shelton, 92, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Shelton died Thursday, Jan. 16.
She was born July 28, 1927, in Ben Arnold to Louis and Hulda Krause Lucko. She graduated from Calvert High School in Calvert. She married Jesse Lloyd Shelton on Nov. 7, 1946. She worked for Montgomery Ward.
She was preceded in death by her husband on May 6, 1998; three sons, Gary Dean Shelton on March 27, 1955, Robert Allen Shelton on Jan. 4, 1966, and Rickie Lynn Shelton on March 2, 2017.
Survivors include three sons, Lester Shelton of Temple, James Shelton of Morgan’s Point Resort and David Shelton of Milwaukee; two daughters, Carolyn Eichinger of Cameron and Patsy Vrazel of Buckholts; a brother, Wilbert Lucko of Cameron; a sister, Alice of Rockdale; several grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society; McLane Children’s Hospital; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.