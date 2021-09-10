BELTON — Services for Jason Anthony Linn, 48, of Georgetown will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Donnie Huslage officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Linn died Sunday, Sept. 5, in Austin.
He was born Aug. 16, 1973, in Dallas to Roy and Susan Carroll, and had been a resident of Central Texas since 1989.
Survivors include a son, Cory Hohenberger of Belton; a daughter, Makayla Linn Hynes of Nolanville; his father of Georgetown; his mother and stepfather, Buddy Carroll of Georgetown; two sisters, Kimberley Wells and Leanne Russell, both of Belton; a brother, Chris Carroll; his grandparents, Paul and Vivian Carroll of Georgetown; and four grandchildren.