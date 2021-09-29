Services for Richard “Dick” Watts, 92, of Temple will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorials Park in Temple.
Mr. Watts died Saturday, Sept. 25, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 22, 1929, in Pleasant Plains, Ark., to Willis Edgar and Johnnie Emma Pierce Watts.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Velvia Watts.
Survivors include his wife, Jewell Watts of Temple; six stepchildren, Linda Moore, Janet Haynes and Patricia Goodman, all of Temple, Pat Esralian of Dennison, Shirley Martin of Corpus Christi and Michael Sosa of Austin; 12 step-grandchildren; 16 step-great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Meadow Oaks Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.