ROCKDALE — Services for Gloria Vigil Ferguson, 80, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Andy Pate officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Mrs. Ferguson died Wednesday, Dec. 16, at her residence.
She was born June 27, 1940, in Las Cruces, N.M., to Frank and Esolia Vigil. She married James Ferguson on Nov. 20, 1958, and moved to Houston. In 1966, they moved to Rockdale. She was a homemaker. She was a member of First Christian Church in Rockdale.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Geri Alexander of Rockdale and Cheryl Urbanovsky of Crawford; a brother, Leo Vigil of Las Cruces, N.M.; a sister, Mary Boykin of El Paso; five grandchildren; a stepgrandchild; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 231 Burleson St., Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.