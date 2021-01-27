BELTON — Services for Anne-Marie Calhoun, 75, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
The service may be viewed at dossmanfh.com.
Ms. Calhoun died Monday, Jan. 25, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 30, 1945, in Burlington, Vt., to Harris and Madeline Shepard. She married John L. Calhoun on Sept. 29, 2017.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Keri-Marie Straohschein; a son, Jeffrey Steven Nicholas; a stepdaughter, Nicole Calhoun; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scottish Rite Hospital for children.