Services for Barbara Presley Wood, 79, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Wood died Tuesday, Aug. 31, at a local hospital.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
