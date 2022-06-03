No services are planned for Richard Fulton Scott, 48, of Temple.
Mr. Scott died Sunday, May 29, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 22, 1973, to Fulton and Donna Rae Smith Scott. He attended Heights Baptist Church. He worked for AutoZone. He married Rhonda Scott in 2016.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Colton Starling; a sister, Kaycee Scott; a stepmother, Sandy Scott; two stepsisters, Tammy Knoles and Brandi Laufer; and a stepbrother, Brian Davis.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.