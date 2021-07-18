No services are planned for Karen Watkins Coats, 81, of Temple.
Mrs. Coats died Friday, July 16, at a Belton care center.
She was born March 25, 1940, to Julius Charles and Bettye Louise Day Coats. She graduated from Smithville High School. She attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She married Whit Coats on July 18, 1959, in Pettus. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple and Temple Bible Church.
Survivors include her husband; four sons, Jeff Coats of San Antonio, Brad Coats of Belton, and Tim Coats and Chase Coats, both of Temple; a daughter, Jaimie Coats of Troy; a sister, Marilyn Bradley of Temple; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; the ALS Foundation; or any charity.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.