CAMERON — Services for Raymond Louis Jimenez, 72, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. today in St. Monica Cemetery in Cameron.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 1:35 am
Mr. Jimenez died Saturday, Oct. 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 18, 1950, in Bryan to Manuel and Eduvijen Sotero Jimenz. He married Cordelia Balderrama. Mr. Jimenez worked in the Cameron ISD administration office for more than 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; and two sons, Donacano Edwardo Jimenez of Bryan and Alfredo Gabriel Jimenez of Temple.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.