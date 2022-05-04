Services for Myrtle McIntyre, 72, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple with Quinton Gibson officiating.
Mrs. McIntyre died Sunday, May 1, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 27, 1949, in Temple to C.B. Harris and Willie Lucille Roberson-Harris. She graduated from Dunbar High School. She received a certification as a nurse’s assistant and worked for Scott & White and several nursing homes. She married Albert McIntyre in 1967 in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a son, Anthony McIntyre.
Survivors include two sons, Michael McIntyre and DeWayne McIntyre, both of Temple; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.