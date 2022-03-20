Kaitlyn Walden
Kaitlyn Nicole Walden, born July 12, 1999 in Temple, Texas passed away on March 9, 2022. Kaitlyn, often referred to by her family as “Katie”, resided in Madeira Beach, Florida and worked at the Kooky Coconut Café in Indian Rocks Beach.
Kaitlyn was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed spending time in wooded parks and playgrounds. She loved all things art. Her own drawings and artwork were often of trees, shrubs, vines and wildflowers. Photos of her typically include a background of bluebonnets, sunflowers, or wild daisies. As a young girl, and even as an adult, she would look for the best climbing trees and skillfully ascend to their highest branches.
Kaitlyn was an avid reader and could engage anyone in lively debate over politics, economics and philosophy. She also had musical talents that included voice, guitar and piano. As a singer, she had an incredible vocal range that amazed her instructors and directors. She was a member the Belton, Texas High School Choir’s a cappella group, with who performed in various concerts and events. Kaitlyn’s vocal talents were recognized by Florida State University, where she attended through a music scholarship.
Kaitlyn’s immediate family includes her mother, Jennifer Walden from Orlando, Florida; her father, Steven Walden from Bushnell, Florida; and her sister, Ashley Walden, who also was born in Temple, Texas. Kaitlyn’s maternal grandmother, Laurie Cutshall, resides in Kissimmee, Florida. Her paternal grandfather, Tyrone Walden, resides in the Villages, Florida. Kaitlyn is reunited with her grandmother, Patsy Walden, who passed away in July, 2019.
A Celebration of Kaitlyn’s Life will be held at the Serenity Gardens Memorial Park in Largo, Florida on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. Attendees are reminded to dress colorfully, casually, and comfortably as the celebration will be held outdoors under a canopy, just as Kaitlyn would have loved.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, that donations in tribute to Kaitlyn be made to the National Parks Service Foundation at the following website link.
https://give.nationalparks.org, or by calling (888) GOPARKS.
Paid Obituary