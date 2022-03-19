BELTON — Private services were held for Bobby S. Hilliard, 90, of Belton.
Mr. Hilliard died Thursday, March 10, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 23, 1932, in Belton to Jarrett Law and Edna Hannon Hilliard. He married Mary Stephenson in 1948. He worked for the Texas Highway Department and Midway Construction. He was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three sons, Larry Hilliard of Waco, Bobby G. Hilliard of Belton and Johnny Hilliard of Dallas; a daughter, Debbie Newman of Moody; a brother, Billy Hilliard of Belton; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton in charge of arrangements.