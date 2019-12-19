Celestine Jackson, 95, of Temple died Thursday Dec 19, 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Celestine Jackson, 95, of Temple died Thursday, Dec. 19, at a Temple nursing home. Services are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save