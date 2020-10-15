CAMERON — Services for George Edward Norris, 78, of Magnolia will be 3 p.m. Saturday in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Norris died Tuesday, Oct. 13, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 1, 1942, in Sturgis, S.D., to Edward Duroc and Elizabeth Pearl Fenner Norris. He married Deanna Lynn Beale. He worked as a pin striper and sign maker. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Justin Edward Norris of Grants Pass, Ore.; two daughters, Carie Hunt of Crockett and Stacie Bohn of Magnolia; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.