COPPERAS COVE — Services for Davie Lee Maples, 91, of Copperas Cove will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove with the Rev. Bill Bales officiating.
Burial will be in Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Maples died Saturday, Dec. 14, at a Copperas Cove assisted living center.
She was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Bell County to David Clifford and Grace Wheeler Glazner. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1945. She attended Tarleton State University. She married Bennett Maples on July 23, 1953, in Killeen. She worked for the city of Copperas Cove and Connell Chevrolet in Copperas Cove. She was a member of Killeen Chapter 490 of the Eastern Star, Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove and the United Methodist Women. She served on the Copperas Cove Housing Authority Board.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010.
Survivors include three sons, W.B. Maples Jr. of Copperas Cove, and Clifford Maples and John Maples, both of Kempner; a sister, Elizabeth Monterosso of Bedford; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011; or at www.alz.org; or to any church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.