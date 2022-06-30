Paula Tannreuther
Paula Tannreuther, age 90, of Temple, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at her home in Temple. Paula was born September 18, 1931 in Zirndorf Nuernberg, Germany to Paul and Marie Forster. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Temple, Texas.
Paula was educated in Zirndorf and Nuernberg, Germany. She married Heinz Tannreuther on December 25, 1951, at St. Lorence Lutheran Church in Oberasbach, Germany. Together they had two sons, Harald Rudolf and Terry John. In 1958 they moved to Sydney, Australia and then in 1962 moved to Temple, Texas where they would live for the next 59 years. Paula was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple, Texas. She helped with the Altar Guild, the LWML Faith Circle, the funeral committee and the braille workers. Paula worked at Scott and White Hospital in the medical record department for 28 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marie Forster, son, Terry John Tannreuther, two brothers and one sister.
Paula is survived by her husband Heinz Tannreuther, son, Harald Tannreuther and wife Dianne, grandson, David Tannreuther and wife Sonya, granddaughter, Rachel Tannreuther, great-grandchildren, Braylon and Landry Tannreuther and Sarah and Gwen Keener.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Tannreuther family.
Paid Obituary