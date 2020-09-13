Services for Edward Paul Buza, 95, of Bremond will be 3 p.m. Monday in Bremond Cemetery in Bremond.
Mr. Buza died Friday, Sept. 11, in Belton.
He was born Feb. 22, 1925, in Bremond to Joe and Mary Ann Sklobeniuk Buza. He attended schools in Bremond. He served in the U.S. Army. He attended Rice University. He married Mary Helen Crouch in 1948. He worked for Sun-Up Ice Cream and Foremost in Houston. He owned and operated Wild Thing Poultry in Bremond.
He was preceded in death by his wife on March 29, 1986.
Survivors include a daughter, Sherry Crickette Hawkins of Belton; three brothers, Raymond Buza of Marlin, Adolph Buza of Illinois and Billy Buza of Houston; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 N. Main St., Bremond, TX 76629.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Monday at the cemetery.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.