Services for William “Bill” Dale Sheppard Sr., 64, of Moody will be held at a later date.
Mr. Sheppard died Tuesday, Feb. 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 6, 1958, in Victoria to Calvin Sheppard and Joyce Pustka. He graduated from Modesto High School in California. He was a Baptist. He worked at Bill’s Tire and Temple Tire.
He was preceded in death by a son, William “Billy” Sheppard Jr.
Survivors include two daughters, Amy Sheppard of Austin and Carrie Dudik of Belton; two sisters, Barbara Smith and Debbie Gomez, both of Modesto; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.