ROSEBUD — Services for Charlene Tindle Hudgens, 85, of Lott will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Lott.
Mrs. Hudgens died Tuesday, Jan. 5.
She was born May 19, 1935, in Westphalia to Charles Preston and Lena B. Tindle. She graduated from high school in Lott. She married Albert L “Cotton” Hudgens in July 1953. They lived in Seguin where she worked at First National Bank, and later returned to Lott where she retired from Marlin National Bank after more than 28 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, James Philip Hudgens; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Kay Sehon and Linda Jones, both of Lott, and Holly Clark of Port Arthur; two brothers, Bo Tindle and Butch Tindle; three sisters, Joyce Collier, Annita Tindle and Peggy Shrum; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clover Hill Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 326, Lott, TX.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.