Services for Edith Ann Martin, 72, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Martin died Thursday, Oct. 6.
She was born Feb. 14, 1950, in Temple.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.