BELTON — Services for Tyler Austin Box, 25, of Kempner will be 10 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mr. Box died Thursday, May 28, at Fort Hood.
He was born March 13, 1995, in Germany to Nicole and Edward Box. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his mother of Maryland; his father of Kempner; six brothers, Darin Box of Georgia, Kyle Box of New York, Marcus Wu of Maryland, and Ryan Box, Cody Willborn and Connor Williamson, all of Kempner; and a sister, Stephanie Box of Colorado.