ROCKDALE — Services for Terrence Russell, 34, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the New Jerusalem Christian Center in Rockdale.
Mr. Russell died Friday, Aug. 12, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 19, 1986, in Temple to Lawrence and Josephine Brown Russell. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 2005. He worked as a certified nursing assistant for 10 years. He also worked in car repossession and for G-Con Manufacturing in College Station. He was a member of New Jerusalem Christian Center in Rockdale.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; and two sisters, Keisha Brown of Temple and Tia Brown of Austin.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the New Jerusalem Christian Center in Rockdale.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.