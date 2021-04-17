Services for Jerry J. Mikulas Jr., 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Mark Labaj officiating.
Private burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Mikulas died Thursday, April 15, in Temple.
He was born July 24, 1940, in Seaton to Jerry Sr. and Lillie Clara Hejl Mikulas. He graduated from Rogers High School. He received an associate degree from Temple Junior College. He married Betty Lorenz in 1964. He worked for SPJST in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; three children, Donna Mikulas Heatherley Martin and Chad Mikulas, both of Temple, and Wade Mikulas of Highland Village; five sisters, Janet Odstrcil of Temple, Sandra Carver of Sherman, Carol Hunt of Arlington, Trudy Wood of Baytown and Kim Hamm of Keller; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.