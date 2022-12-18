Diana Alejandro
Diana Alejandro, age 68, affectionately known as “Nani”, by her friends and family, a resident of Belton passed December 11th, 2022. Funeral Services will be at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton on Tuesday December 20th, at 10:00 AM. Her burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple, Texas. On Monday, December 19th, Miss Alejandro’s family will host a visitation from 5:00–6:00 PM and a rosary beginning at 6:00 PM at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Born December 5th, 1954, to Alejandro R. Alejandro and Eustacia Gonzales in Pawnee, Texas. They moved to Belton where she graduated from Belton High School. Nani then worked for Belton ISD for a short time before ultimately becoming the family caregiver/homemaker.
Although she never married or had children of her own, she was the embodiment of the mother’s spirit. Being the second eldest of ten, she was always helping with her younger brothers and sisters. Changing them, feeding them, cleaning them, and making room to dance the twist with them, she truly loved and tended to her family. When her siblings started having kids of their own, she continued her caretaking by babysitting all her nieces and nephews at one point, and even their children when they came around. She never stopped caring for her family and never stopped singing and dancing with the children of the family. She was a mother to everyone that walked into the house, even fully taking on that role for some.
Diana is preceded in death by her parents Alejandro R. Alejandro and Eustacia Gonzales. Survived by her siblings: Sylvia Quintanilla and husband Roy, Rodrigo Alejandro and wife Vivian, Dora Alcozer and husband Daniel, Ramiro Alejandro and wife Veronica, Robert Alejandro and wife Sue Ellen, Elizabeth Coleman and husband Daryl, Cristina Solis and husband Richard, Rafael Alejandro and wife Debbie, and Elsa Vronka and husband Chet. She is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews and 25 great nieces and nephews who were all like children to her.
A special thanks to all the staff at Western Hills Nursing and Rehab.
