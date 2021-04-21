BELTON — Services for Imani Alize Siler, 24, of Harker Heights will be noon Friday at Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen with the Rev. Chad Rowe officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Ms. Siler died Thursday, April 15, at a Dallas hospital.
She was born Jan. 29, 1997, in Elizabethtown, Ky., to Kisika Marsh and Seanute Foster. She was raised by her mother and stepfather Curtis Seller III. She graduated from Shoemaker High School in Killeen on June 6, 2015. She later moved to Dallas.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather; her father; four brothers, Lamont Burgess, Ryan Cardwell, Nate Foster and Sean Foster, all of Indianapolis; five sisters, Judahia Siler, Nylia Siler and Nikari Siler, all of Harker Heights, Moniya Siler of Lakewood, Wash., and Shaniya Foster of Indianapolis; a grandmother, Brenda Foster of Indianapolis; and two grandfathers, Daniel Foster of Brandenburg, Ky., and Steven Williams of Noblesville, Ind.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.