David Blakely Rutland
David Blakely Rutland passed away on July 20, 2022 at the age of 62. Husband, father, brother, and friend David was known for his sense of humor, his kindness, and his abiding faith.
He served as President of McLane Technology Partners. He loved music and played bass in the Immanuel Baptist Church praise and worship band.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Rutland; his daughters, Jessica Lynn Rutland and Abigail Virginia Rutland; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Kimberly Belken, Linda and Glen Harris, and Amy and Joe Hinkle; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerald Blakely Rutland and Gladys Virginia Pugh.
Services for David will be 10:00 am Tuesday, July 26 at Immanuel Baptist Church at 1401 West Central Avenue in Temple. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
