Mike Pappas, 90, of Temple, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7. Mike was born September 30, 1931 in San Marcos to Greek immigrants, Bill Pappas and Helen Camarinos Pappas.
He proudly served in the Pacific Fleet of the United States Navy 1951 to 1954. He graduated from Southwest Texas Teachers College with a BS Degree in 1957. He was employed with the Office of the Inspector General United States Department of Agriculture from 1958-1981. He retired as the Regional Director Southwest Region Office of the Inspector General. In 1983, he opened Northwest Hills Self Storage in Temple. He owned and operated that business until 2021. September 25, 1963, Mike married Carol R. Walser Newell.
Mike is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, his children Michael Pappas of Temple, Charisse Truelove of McKinney, Texas and stepson Gary Newell of Cresson, Texas, several grandchildren and great grandchildren and brother Retired Vice Admiral Jimmy Pappas of Norfolk, Virginia.
