No services are planned for Dorothy Ozella Banty, 85, of Temple.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Dorothy Ozella Banty, 85, of Temple.
Mrs. Banty died Tuesday, July 4, at a local care center.
She was born April 25, 1938, in Sweetwater to Brack and Leonia Jackson. She married Lloyd Banty.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Theresa L. Kirkham of Missoula, Mont., Frankie Keith-Garner of Troy, and Rita Rider of Phoenix, Ariz.; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.