GATESVILLE — Services for Ray Clawson, 94, of Gatesville and formerly of the Owl Creek community will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville with the Rev. Blake Kimbrough officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
GATESVILLE — Services for Ray Clawson, 94, of Gatesville and formerly of the Owl Creek community will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville with the Rev. Blake Kimbrough officiating.
Interment will be in Flint Creek Cemetery.
Mr. Clawson died Saturday, Oct. 15, in Gatesville.
He was born Dec. 25, 1927, to James Franklin and Julia Josephine Doolittle Clawson in the Pleasant Ridge community near Flat in Coryell County. He graduated from Flat High School in 1945. He joined the Army Air Corps in May of 1945 and served until his discharge in 1946. He married Joy Wall on Thanksgiving Day of 1947. He worked for Fletcher Enterprises and Blackland Grain and Storage, and owned and operated Clawson Inc. He served as a director of Texas Bank in Temple. He also farmed and ranched in the Owl Creek community. He and his brothers owned and operated Triple C Realty. He was a member of the Bell County Sheriff’s Posse. He was a member of and deacon at First Baptist Church of Flat.
He was preceded in death his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Jamie Clawson and John Clawson; a brother, J.F. Clawson; a sister, Nova Festervan; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Flat, P.O. Box 87, Flat, TX 76526; or Flat Community Center, P.O. Box 61, Flat, TX 76526.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.