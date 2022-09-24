BELTON — Services for Billy G. Shiller, 81, of Harker Heights will be 10 a.m. Thursday in the Taylor City Cemetery with the Rev. George Qualley officiating.
Mr. Shiller died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 12, 1941, in Thrall to Lumie Vince and Viola Vada Wilson Shiller. He graduated from the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor. He married Dorothy Oujezdsky on June 19, 1965, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Taylor. He worked for 41 years at Central Texas College as a systems analyst/computer programmer. He retired in 2012.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Cory Shiller; and a sister, Marilyn Artieschoufsky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harker Heights Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.