Sharon Llynnell Moseley
Sharon Llynnell Moseley, 79, of Cameron, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on December 10th, 2022.
Sharon was born on June 16th, 1943, to Verna Mae Hentz of Cameron, TX. She was a proud member of the C.H. Yoe High School band and graduated with the class of 1961.
She worked many years in Temple, TX doing management & sales, but ultimately found her passion with her husband John when they opened two antique stores, A Feathered Nest & Paw Paws Attic in Cameron.
Sharon was predeceased by Verna Hentz (mother), Doris Worbington (aunt), and Henry & Nellie McLane (Grandparents). She is survived by her husband John Moseley of Cameron, her sons: Scott Slavik and wife Kim of Granbury, TX, Todd Slavik and wife Deidra of Fort Worth, TX, Eric Barclay of Arlington, TX, and Blake Barclay of Dallas, TX and her brother Ricky Hentz and wife Dorinda of Knoxville, TN. She has one grandson, Zach Slavik of Roeland Park, KS.
Services will be held at Marek Burns Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, TX on Thursday December 15th, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. with visitation at 12:30 pm prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Sharon was a lover of all animals and was always surrounded by her fur babies throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the “Milam Touch Of Love” organization, a nonprofit benefiting the local outreach for animals in her community.
Online donations can be made at www.milamtouchoflove.org/help-us/donate.
Mail in donations can be sent to:
Milam Touch of Love
PO BOX 543
Cameron, TX 76520
