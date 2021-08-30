Services for Eugene Romaine Davis Sr., 65, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Victory in Jesus Church in Harker Heights.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Davis died Monday, Aug. 23, in Killeen.
He was born June 25, 1956, in Philadelphia to William and Ann Davis. He graduated from Broad Run High School in Ashburn, Va. He graduated from Norfolk State University with a bachelor of arts degree in graphic design. He served in the U.S. Army for 27 years.
Survivors include his wife, Darcale Davis of Killeen; two sons, Eugene Romaine Jr. and Daveion Eugene Davis; three daughters, Charmaine Reynolds, Anyell Shaw and Cantrice Marrow; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple, and 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.