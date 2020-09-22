BELTON — Services for Robert “Bobby” Sosa, 74, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Mr. Sosa died Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Temple.
He was born Feb. 11, 1946, in Temple to Melton Sr. and Cruz Sanchez Sosa. He graduated from Temple High School. He was a photographer.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include six children, Antonio Miguel Cruz Sosa of California, Charity Hope Rush of Belton, Melissa Ann Rosa of Austin, Yvonne Kathrine “Cathy” Ellison of Belton, and Robert Anthony Sosa and John Christopher Sosa, both of Round Rock; two brothers, Gene Sosa of Heidenheimer and Melton “Barry” Sosa of Temple; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.