Austin Majors
Celebration of life for Austin Majors, 27, of Dickinson, ND will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Stevenson Funeral Home with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating.
Son, brother, uncle, friend, computer tech and gamer, Austin Scott Majors’ love of life didn’t come to an end with his death. His relationship with his Heavenly Father assured him that he would live on. Austin passed away on May 27th, 2021 at the age of 27 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Austin was born in Brownwood, Texas where he grew up and was homeschooled most of his life, except for a few grades where he attended Early Elementary and Santa Anna High School in Texas. He completed his high school diploma credits and degree in A+ Computer Tech at the Job Corps Training Center in Guthrie, Oklahoma. This allowed him the opportunity to work for Smart Computers in Dickinson, North Dakota, where he gained a family for the past 7 years.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Austin. The most important thing to him was his family, in which he was the first born son and oldest brother to 7 siblings. He loved gaming with friends, watching Anime, and his cat Snickers. Austin also loved to write, and often dreamed of being a writer and traveling to Japan. He had an uncanny ability to find happiness in his daily activities. His bright uplifting personality was contagious to everyone he met. The world needs more Austins, but there could only be one...and he was the best.
He was preceded in death by one older sibling, his grandparents; Judy and Jerry Cox, Larry Majors, and Jerry McEwin; great grandparents, Bessy and Floyd Steele, Inez and Judy Cox, Klora and Elton Dobbins, and Margaret and Henry Majors.
Austin is survived by his parents, Scott Majors and Melissa Cox; step-mom Misty Majors; three brothers, Ethan Day, Matthew Day and Mason Day; four sisters, Cheyenne Wilkinson, Mareyah Day, Catarina Day, and Mackinze Majors; two nieces, Makenna Wilkinson and Emmeri Day; grandmother, Ella McEwin; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to CHI Homecare and Hospice of Dickinson, North Dakota, New Beginnings Church in Brownwood, Texas, First Christian Church Disciples of Christ Temple, Texas, And all those who supported us through giving and prayer. You will never know how you impacted our lives.
