No services are planned for Andrea “Memaw” Tobar Sedillo, 64, of Temple.
Her body will be cremated.
Mrs. Sedillo died Wednesday, Aug. 5, at a local hospital.
She was born Nov. 24, 1955, in Little River-Academy to Henry and Amelia Tobar. She married Edward Sedillo on March 17, 1985. She worked for Moore Co.
Survivors include her husband; seven sons, Greg Avila, George Avila Jr., Frank Martinez, Carlos Tobar, Mathew Tobar, Jaden Tobar and Joseph Sedillo; a daughter, Laura Martin; a brother, John Tovar; four sisters, Dominga Zaragoza, Josie Salce, Paula Tobar and Esther Tobar; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 11 a.m.