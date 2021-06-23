Services for Robin Rackley, 62, of Harker Heights will be 11 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Cyd Shine West and Stewart West officiating.
She died Friday, June 18, in Temple.
She was born June 7, 1959, in Manchester, Tenn.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Robin Rackley, 62, of Harker Heights will be 11 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Cyd Shine West and Stewart West officiating.
She died Friday, June 18, in Temple.
She was born June 7, 1959, in Manchester, Tenn.