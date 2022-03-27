BELTON — Services for Billy C. Northam, 89, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Northam died Friday, March 25, at his residence.
He was born April 15, 1932, in the Sparta community of Bell County to Charles Clifton and Sadie Irene Hamrick Northam. He served in the Navy. He married Margaret Pimento on July 15, 1955, in Hawaii. They later moved to Central Texas. He was a Temple firefighter before becoming the Temple High athletic director for 34 years, retiring in 1993. He was a football official, serving as high as the Lone Star Conference, and a baseball umpire with the Southwest Conference. He attended Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Chuck Northam of Belton; a daughter, Cathy Goonan of Belton; and a brother, Jack Northam of Belton; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Scott and White Hospice.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.