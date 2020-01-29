Services for Pamela Sue Coleman, 65, of Gatesville will be 10 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Matthew Dossey officiating.
Burial will be in Flint Creek Cemetery.
Mrs. Coleman died Monday, Jan 27, at a Waco hospital.
She was born Aug. 16, 1954, in Lexington, Ky., to William P. and Jo Ann Jordan Heaton. She moved to the Belton area in 1964; graduated from Belton High School in 1972; and graduated, cum laude from TSTC in 1994. She worked as a computer specialist for Compaq and Sprint Nextel. She was a member of Live Oak Baptist Church. She married James Bell on March 27, 2013.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandchild.
Survivors include her husband; a son, James Coleman of Brady; a daughter, Danielle Bowman of Tomball; her parents of Gatesville; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.