Services for Ina Genelle Dunn Hoffmeyer, 91, of Rockdale will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Morris Cook and the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Ina Genelle Dunn Hoffmeyer, 91, of Rockdale will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Morris Cook and the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Hoffmeyer died Saturday, July 30, at a Rockdale rehabilitation center.
She was born Dec. 29, 1940, in Prairie Hill in Limestone County to Norris Waid and Ora Lee Yates Dunn. She married Ernest Hoffmeyer on Feb. 14, 1948, in Tehuacana. She was a member of First Baptist churches in several areas.
She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Wayne Hoffmeyer.
Survivors include her husband of Rockdale; two daughters, Ernestine Betchan of Rockdale and Sheila Kay Bishop of Taylor; a sister, Alice Veneda Hyde of Waco; a brother, Bobby Jack Dunn of Mineral Wells; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 240 Green St., Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.