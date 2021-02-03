Services for Freddie Jean Finley, 82, of Killeen will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Little Prayer Cemetery — Fulshear in Fort Bend County.
Mrs. Finley died Sunday, Jan. 24, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 15, 1938, in Houston to Freddie and Dorothy Runless. She attended Booker T. Washington High School in Houston. She worked as a hotel clerk at a Holiday Inn in Houston. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She married Sammy Roy Finley on Sept. 2, 1978.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband; four sons, Paul Green and Darryl Hill, both of Temple, Stephon Brooks of Fort Worth and Melvin Buckner III of Houston; three daughters, Deborah Sisneroz and Nichelle White, both of Killeen, and Shelia Malone of Houston; 32 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.