Services for Jason Evert Wical, 45, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. Ron Milne officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery.
Mr. Wical died Tuesday, Sept. 13, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 1, 1976, at Fort Gordon, Ga., to David and Gail Wical. He graduated from Troy High School in 1996. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He received a master’s degree in business. He married Kimberly Randazzo.
He was preceded in death by a son, Luke Evert Wical.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Makayla Wical; his parents of Temple; a brother, Brian Wical of Melbourne, Fla.; and a grandmother, JoAnn Catherine Clark of Knoxville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple; Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth; or to the Ronald McDonald House.
Visitation will be 9:45-10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.